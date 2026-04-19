Reviewing Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO) and The Competition

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) is one of 610 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cardio Diagnostics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics -40,612.50% -71.75% -66.25% Cardio Diagnostics Competitors -780.92% -116.34% -25.69%

Volatility and Risk

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cardio Diagnostics Competitors 7971 12938 39697 1329 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $14,825.00 -$6.50 million -0.54 Cardio Diagnostics Competitors $879.00 million $62.20 million -1.18

Cardio Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cardio Diagnostics. Cardio Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics competitors beat Cardio Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cardio Diagnostics

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Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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