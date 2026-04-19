iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG Shares Purchased by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 656,255 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,656 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 435,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,419,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IBTG opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0756 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

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