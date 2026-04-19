iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Shares Bought by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,513,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,531,000 after buying an additional 4,523,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,643,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,433,000 after buying an additional 1,992,633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,253,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,392,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,389,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,052,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,260,000 after buying an additional 190,019 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3615 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

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