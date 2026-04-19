Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 14th

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Service Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -3.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

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Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $397.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

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Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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