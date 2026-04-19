Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 1st

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a 20.0% increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $197.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.
Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $215 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish AI/server narrative that investors are rewarding. Goldman Sachs Raises Dell Price Target to $215
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan bumped its price target to $205 and assigned an Overweight rating, adding institutional support to the rally. JPMorgan Raises DELL Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish derivatives flow: unusually high call option volume was reported (roughly 47,955 calls), consistent with speculative/leveraged positioning ahead of continued AI/server optimism.
- Positive Sentiment: Media/analyst coverage highlights momentum and all‑time highs (Goldman commentary, press stories), which can attract momentum and flows into the stock. Dell stock hits all-time high – Goldman Sachs sees further growth
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael Dell publicly supported continued AI data‑center builds (rejecting a moratorium), reinforcing the company’s positioning in AI infrastructure demand. Michael Dell on proposed data center moratorium
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑form pieces (Seeking Alpha, Zacks, Benzinga) profile Dell as a value/AI play — useful for context but not immediate catalysts. Dell: A Value Stock Multiple On An AI Growth Business
- Negative Sentiment: COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (≈$21.2M at ~$182.48). While disclosed as a scheduled trade, large insider selling can create short‑term selling pressure and prompts investor questions on timing. SEC Filing – Clarke Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Director V (Gp) L.L.C. disclosed two large sales on April 15–16 totaling ~840,666 shares (~$148.8M combined at ~$177–$177.24 average). Large block sales from a director/affiliate are a notable offset to bullish headlines and could weigh on near‑term supply. SEC Filing – Director V sale (382,000) SEC Filing – Director V sale (458,666)
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
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