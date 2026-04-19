Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 1st

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a 20.0% increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $196.46 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $197.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.