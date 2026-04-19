Legacy CG LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Legacy CG LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $127.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,082,852. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 263,376 shares of company stock worth $32,598,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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