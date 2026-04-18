Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $591.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $637.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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