Costamare Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

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Costamare Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Costamare has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

About Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

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