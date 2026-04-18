Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,511,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,191,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,732,000 after acquiring an additional 851,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,698,000 after acquiring an additional 810,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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