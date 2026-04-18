MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3764 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 468.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

MINISO Group has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

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MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

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MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

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