Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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