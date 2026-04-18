SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is Hobart Private Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,313,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,593,000 after buying an additional 2,682,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,850,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,838,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,245,000 after buying an additional 935,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,764,000 after buying an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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