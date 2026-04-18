TME Financial Inc. Acquires 37,684 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

TME Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.7% of TME Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 228.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

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VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $108.10.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

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