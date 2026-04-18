Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,684 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $47,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guide — TSMC reported record Q1 profit and revenue, strong 3nm demand and raised Q2 revenue guidance, reinforcing the AI-driven revenue/margin story that underpins the rally. TSMC Q1 profit jumps 58% (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings details & call highlights — EPS and revenue topped estimates, management emphasized tight advanced-node capacity (N3) and continued hyperscaler demand on the earnings call. These operational details support near-term pricing power. Q1 earnings call highlights (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Several brokerages moved targets higher (Needham to $480; DA Davidson reaffirmed buy with $450 PT), providing directional support and signaling expected upside vs. current levels. Analyst price target updates (TickerReport/Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market tailwinds — A broad market rally (energy-driven risk-on session) and tech-led gains help TSMC sentiment today, but this is external momentum rather than company-specific news. Market rally lifts tech (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons — Several pieces reassess TSMC vs. peers (NVIDIA, ASML), useful for allocation decisions but not immediate catalysts for TSM’s share moves. TSMC vs NVDA comparison (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Why shares didn’t gap up — Despite blowout results, some outlets note profit-taking, rich valuation and near-term concerns (geopolitical costs, capacity constraints) that have capped the rally. Those factors can limit upside until visibility on new capacity improves. Why stock isn’t moving after earnings (Invezz)
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive & capacity risk — Analysis warns rivals (Samsung, Intel) are catching up and multi-year delays in expanding capacity could push customers toward competitors, posing a medium-term risk to market share and margins. Foundry competition and capacity concerns (Seeking Alpha)
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM
Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $370.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.84 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.78 and its 200-day moving average is $321.67.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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