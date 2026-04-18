MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 228,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,187 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NIKE by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 193,514 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

NIKE News Summary

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About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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