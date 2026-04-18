MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Has $4.32 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $116.50 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Newmont from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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