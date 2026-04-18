SMART Wealth LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.9%

COF stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.51 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

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Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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