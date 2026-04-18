Short Interest in Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Rises By 29.2%

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,797 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 7,581 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Mackenzie Realty Capital

In other Mackenzie Realty Capital news, CEO Robert E. Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,843.50. This trade represents a 22.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Mackenzie Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKZR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mackenzie Realty Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on Mackenzie Realty Capital

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MKZR opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Mackenzie Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -1.01.

Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mackenzie Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 122.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

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Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:MKZR) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments. The company’s offerings include first-lien mortgage loans, B-notes, mezzanine financing and short-term bridge loans secured by residential and small multifamily properties. By emphasizing collateral quality and short-to-medium-term maturities, Mackenzie Realty Capital aims to generate stable income streams and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Since its initial public offering, Mackenzie Realty Capital has deployed capital across a variety of property types, including single-family rental communities, garden-style apartment complexes and mixed-use developments.

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