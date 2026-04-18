Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $273,000 in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $380.38 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $68.24 and a one year high of $381.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.35.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.