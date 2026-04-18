Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 56,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,641,228.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 172,575 shares of company stock worth $4,912,768 in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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