Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $37,307.51. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock worth $600,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 446,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 244,874 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,605,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

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Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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