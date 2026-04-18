Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $78.42

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.4167.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Evercore cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.04. Hologic has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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