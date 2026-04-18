Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 6,501 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,191,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,732,000 after acquiring an additional 851,224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,698,000 after acquiring an additional 810,838 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,102,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,848,000 after acquiring an additional 710,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,511,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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