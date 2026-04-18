Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 3.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $51,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 537,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 48,518 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,036,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,373 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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