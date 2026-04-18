Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $40.09 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $38.61 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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