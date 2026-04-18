54,866 Shares in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust $TBLD Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 226,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

(Free Report)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.