Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 100,319 abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

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abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

Further Reading

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