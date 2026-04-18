Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 47,770 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF $LRGF

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,770 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $71.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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