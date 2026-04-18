Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 13,092 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IonQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $46.18 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.