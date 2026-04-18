Best Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – April 17th

Caterpillar, Coherent, Linde, ON Semiconductor, and DOW are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture capital goods and provide services used in construction, transportation, manufacturing and infrastructure — for example makers of machinery, aerospace and defense firms, electrical equipment suppliers, and industrial services providers. For investors, they offer exposure to economic and infrastructure cycles and tend to be cyclical, sensitive to industrial production, commodity prices and capital spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

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Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

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DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOW

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