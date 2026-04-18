Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 30,000 Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 673.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

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Photronics Price Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.83%.The firm had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Rivera sold 41,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,826,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,612. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,649.69. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 321,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,594 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Photronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Photronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance — Photronics reported $0.61 EPS vs. $0.54 expected and revenue above consensus, and management set Q2 FY26 guidance of $0.49–$0.55, which improves near‑term earnings visibility and supports the rally. MarketBeat Q4 and guidance

Q4 results and guidance — Photronics reported $0.61 EPS vs. $0.54 expected and revenue above consensus, and management set Q2 FY26 guidance of $0.49–$0.55, which improves near‑term earnings visibility and supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and valuation narrative — Zacks upgraded PLAB to a stronger rank (strong‑buy) and other brokers have issued buy/strong‑buy notes; the stock is being viewed as attractively valued (below ~20x earnings vs. some peers), drawing buy interest. Zacks coverage

Analyst upgrades and valuation narrative — Zacks upgraded PLAB to a stronger rank (strong‑buy) and other brokers have issued buy/strong‑buy notes; the stock is being viewed as attractively valued (below ~20x earnings vs. some peers), drawing buy interest. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / screen recognition — Inclusion on Zacks’ value/strong‑buy screens and recent upward revision to consensus targets can attract momentum and institutional flows. Zacks list

Momentum / screen recognition — Inclusion on Zacks’ value/strong‑buy screens and recent upward revision to consensus targets can attract momentum and institutional flows. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership — Roughly ~88% of the float is held by institutions; this can amplify moves when funds rebalance but also means price action is often driven by fundamentals and institutional flows rather than retail trading. Institutional holdings

High institutional ownership — Roughly ~88% of the float is held by institutions; this can amplify moves when funds rebalance but also means price action is often driven by fundamentals and institutional flows rather than retail trading. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — Multiple insiders have sold sizable blocks in mid‑April: COO Hsueh‑Chun Wang (19,250 shares at ~$45.30), Director Kang Jyh Lee (10,000 shares at ~$45.10), CFO Eric Rivera (small recent sale plus a ~41k sale earlier), and other directors/executives. These concentrated disposals are prompting short‑term selling pressure and media scrutiny. InsiderTrades alert COO Form 4 Director Form 4

Clustered insider selling — Multiple insiders have sold sizable blocks in mid‑April: COO Hsueh‑Chun Wang (19,250 shares at ~$45.30), Director Kang Jyh Lee (10,000 shares at ~$45.10), CFO Eric Rivera (small recent sale plus a ~41k sale earlier), and other directors/executives. These concentrated disposals are prompting short‑term selling pressure and media scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Media/analyst focus on cash‑outs — Coverage calling out the insider cash‑outs increases volatility and could deter some investors until insiders’ reasons (liquidity, diversification) are clarified. TipRanks discussion

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

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