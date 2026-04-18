Short Interest in Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG) Grows By 27.5%

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,176 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 47,987 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newton Golf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newton Golf presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newton Golf
Institutional Trading of Newton Golf
Newton Golf Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of NWTG stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Newton Golf has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.57.
About Newton Golf
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States.
Further Reading
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