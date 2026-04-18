Short Interest in Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG) Grows By 27.5%

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,176 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 47,987 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,708 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newton Golf in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newton Golf presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Newton Golf

Newton Golf Stock Up 3.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Newton Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newton Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newton Golf by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWTG stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Newton Golf has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.57.

About Newton Golf

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Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States.

Further Reading

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