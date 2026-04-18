Nano (XNO) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and $443.25 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00586055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00458360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.00424557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00073551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00011255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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