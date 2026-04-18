BABB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BABB token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BABB has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7.02 thousand worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BABB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76,176.90 or 1.00176579 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BABB

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,359,463,255 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BABB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.