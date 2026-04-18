Financial Analysis: U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) versus Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL – Get Free Report) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for U-Haul and Janel World Trade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-Haul 1 1 0 1 2.33 Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00

U-Haul presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.76%. Given U-Haul’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U-Haul is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

3.6% of U-Haul shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of U-Haul shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Janel World Trade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

U-Haul has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel World Trade has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and Janel World Trade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 2.14% 1.64% 0.61% Janel World Trade 2.55% 21.67% 3.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U-Haul and Janel World Trade”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.83 billion 1.77 $367.09 million $0.48 109.82 Janel World Trade $207.44 million 0.30 $5.41 million $4.16 12.44

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Janel World Trade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U-Haul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U-Haul beats Janel World Trade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,065 company operated retail moving stores and 20,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2020, it had a rental fleet of approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers, and 41,000 towing devices; and 1,745 self-storage locations with approximately 774,000 rentable storage units. The company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Janel World Trade

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Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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