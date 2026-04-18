Ergo Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $115.02 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,042.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.65 or 0.00586055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00458360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.00424557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00073551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00011255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 83,097,996 coins and its circulating supply is 83,098,524 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

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