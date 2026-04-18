Head to Head Analysis: Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Nouveau Monde Graphite”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Canadian Critical Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $2.87 million 3.47 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$75.28 million ($0.49) -4.47

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Critical Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canadian Critical Minerals and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite 1 1 3 2 2.86

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 146.58%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals -41.79% -10.76% -7.42% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -42.10% -23.83%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.