Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $171.88 Thousand

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $463.33 thousand and approximately $171.88 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.00424557 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,262,234 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

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