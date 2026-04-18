BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $729.69 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $729.69 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000129 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,142,928 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

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