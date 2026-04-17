Hiscox (LON:HSX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,622 and last traded at GBX 1,586, with a volume of 156491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,584.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,068 to GBX 1,148 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,560 to GBX 1,713 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.83.

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Hiscox Stock Down 0.1%

Hiscox Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,510.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,434.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox is a global, specialty insurer, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Bermuda. We have grown from

our roots as a niche Lloyd’s of London underwriter into a diversified international insurance group operating across direct‑to‑consumer, broker and partner‑distributed retail insurance; large and complex commercial insurance; reinsurance and insurance‑linked strategies.

We currently employ over 3,000 people worldwide across 13 countries and 31 offices. We have a distinctive brand, energised and ambitious teams, a strong balance sheet, and plenty of room to grow in each of our chosen markets and lines of business.

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