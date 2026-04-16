Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,352 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,014 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of ADT worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,564,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ADT by 6,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,194 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 158,643 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ADT by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,940 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 146,408 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ADT by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,605 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 495,218 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, EVP David A. Scott bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,056. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 19.16%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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