Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,219 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Group worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 1,863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 652,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Everest Group Stock Up 1.4%

EG opened at $345.87 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.42 and a 200-day moving average of $330.08.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($18.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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