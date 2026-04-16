Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 644,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 357,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.