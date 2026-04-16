Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 15,432 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 393,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,219 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $408.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, General Counsel Kavita Padiyar sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $612,128.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,057.28. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.30, for a total value of $2,290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,465 shares in the company, valued at $45,654,829.50. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG opened at $301.21 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.30 and a 52-week high of $334.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

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