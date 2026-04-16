Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 242.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.2%

GPN stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.