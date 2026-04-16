ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.58% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,109,000 after buying an additional 38,710 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

View Our Latest Report on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.