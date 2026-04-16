Financial Analysis: HeartBeam (BEAT) & The Competition

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HeartBeam to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HeartBeam and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartBeam 1 1 5 1 2.75 HeartBeam Competitors 635 1013 2220 50 2.43

HeartBeam currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 442.19%. As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 68.88%. Given HeartBeam’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartBeam is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartBeam N/A -$21.01 million -1.43 HeartBeam Competitors $498.28 million -$52.82 million 25.65

This table compares HeartBeam and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HeartBeam’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HeartBeam. HeartBeam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

HeartBeam has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartBeam’s rivals have a beta of 2.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeartBeam and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartBeam N/A -571.06% -353.09% HeartBeam Competitors -507.82% -115.25% -26.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of HeartBeam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of HeartBeam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HeartBeam beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About HeartBeam

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BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides traditional and extended Holter, pacemaker, international normalized ratio, implantable loop recorder, and other implantable cardiac device monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The company also focuses on manufacturing, testing, and marketing of cardiac devices and blood glucose monitoring devices, as well as offers contract manufacturing services. BioTelemetry, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

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