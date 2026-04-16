Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,161 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 2.2%

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Mondelez International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage with a buy/strong‑buy and $70 price target, giving an analyst catalyst that supports upside vs. the current level. Read More.

BTIG initiated coverage with a buy/strong‑buy and $70 price target, giving an analyst catalyst that supports upside vs. the current level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mondelez released its 2025 sustainability milestones (Cocoa Life sourcing near 100%, ~60% progress on 2030 GHG target, ~75% toward recycled-plastic target) — helpful for long‑term supply resilience and ESG-focused investor demand. Read More.

Mondelez released its 2025 sustainability milestones (Cocoa Life sourcing near 100%, ~60% progress on 2030 GHG target, ~75% toward recycled-plastic target) — helpful for long‑term supply resilience and ESG-focused investor demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Marketing/brand push: Mondelēz rolled out an all‑star summer soccer campaign (Pulisic, Morgan, Pitbull) and limited‑edition SKUs to drive Gen Z engagement and seasonal volume. This supports near‑term promo/volume upside for brands like CHIPS AHOY! and RITZ. Read More.

Marketing/brand push: Mondelēz rolled out an all‑star summer soccer campaign (Pulisic, Morgan, Pitbull) and limited‑edition SKUs to drive Gen Z engagement and seasonal volume. This supports near‑term promo/volume upside for brands like CHIPS AHOY! and RITZ. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish research pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha reiteration) highlight durable snacking demand, price/volume tailwinds entering FY2026 — reinforcing the buy-side narrative. Read More.

Independent bullish research pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha reiteration) highlight durable snacking demand, price/volume tailwinds entering FY2026 — reinforcing the buy-side narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory relief: Mondelez and Nestlé said they were not targets of recent European Commission antitrust raids, removing an immediate legal overhang but not changing fundamental outlook. Read More.

Regulatory relief: Mondelez and Nestlé said they were not targets of recent European Commission antitrust raids, removing an immediate legal overhang but not changing fundamental outlook. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds: A report flagged uncertain near‑term growth across the U.S. food sector, which could pressure multiples and sentiment for large packaged‑food names like Mondelez. Read More.

Industry headwinds: A report flagged uncertain near‑term growth across the U.S. food sector, which could pressure multiples and sentiment for large packaged‑food names like Mondelez. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings disconnect: Commentary notes cocoa prices are retreating, but Mondelez hedges purchases — meaning lower raw‑material costs may flow through later, causing a short‑term earnings timing gap. Read More.

Near‑term earnings disconnect: Commentary notes cocoa prices are retreating, but Mondelez hedges purchases — meaning lower raw‑material costs may flow through later, causing a short‑term earnings timing gap. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Potential long‑term supply disruption: Celleste Bio unveiled cultured cocoa butter chocolate — an early technological competitor that could alter cocoa supply dynamics over time (uncertain near term but worth monitoring). Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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