Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 126,848 Shares of Smart Sand $SND

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Smart Sand worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 286,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 569,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

In other Smart Sand news, Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 744,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,512.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,250. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SND stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $86.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Smart Sand

About Smart Sand

(Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

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