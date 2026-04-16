Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.97 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,554,000 after buying an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.71.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RGA opened at $208.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

Further Reading

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